The body of former Manafwa District Health Officer Dr. Gideon Wamasebu, has been retrieved in Kenya.

In a statement released by the family today, it clarifies that on Monday February 6, 2023, Dr. Wamasebu, aged 62, left his home in Mbale town indicating he was needed for a business trip.

“On Tuesday February 7, 2023, several members received distress messages from his phone indicating he had been kidnapped and was being held in Kenya. The messages were also seeking a ransom for him to be set free,” the family indicated.

Stories Continues after ad

The family immediately informed Uganda Police which began investigations. They got in touch with Kenyan counterparts and several arrests were made.

On Monday February 13, following certain leads, some family members accompanied by Uganda and Kenya police visited the site at Malava, Kakamega in Kenya where it was thought that Dr. Wamasebu was killed.

“The body was retrieved and both Uganda and Kenya personnels are conducting extensive tests to ascertain the identity of the body,” the family confirmed adding, “We have been told to wait for the results before drawing firm conclusions.”

In a meantime Ugandan and Kenyan security continue with investigations.

“As a family we thank all of you who have reached out to us in this obviously trying time. We shall keep you posted on the way forward in due course. Keep us in your prayers,” the family stated.