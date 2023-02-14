Four senior journalists who formerly worked with Next Media have started a digital TV platform, BBEG Media.

Edris Kiggundu, Tyaba Abubaker, Noah Kyeyune and John Kibalizi officially launched the digital channel on February 13.

It’s accessible on YouTube as BBEG MEDIA while is twitter handle is @BbegMedia.

Stories Continues after ad

Their offices are located at Wandegeya.

The TV went live with the story on the release on bail of MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) and Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West).

The TV’s chief executive officer Edris Kiggundu said they decided to start the online TV out of realization that the current programming format that many traditional TV’s use is outdated.

“The era of linear TV programming where people are expected to wait for a programme at a specific time is over. Many TV stations have straight-jacketed viewers in the sense that they believe people are supposed to be in a given place at a specific time. But viewers have become more sophisticated and are busier today than they were yesterday,” Kiggundu said.

Kiggundu said BBEG MEDIA TV will be an unconventional TV in the sense that local communities will take the lead in news gathering and curating. “We want the communities to take the lead in telling their stories not the other way round where media organizations determine how and what they cover about a given community.”

Kiggundu said the platform will strive to uphold high standards of journalism and is independent of political, business and other interests.

Noah Kyeyune, a founding director said the platform will be used to try to transform and build the country. “We shall highlight the ills and injustices in society. We shall also show the good side, the strides the country is making.”

Kibalizi, the director operations said given the experience they have in the media industry, it would have been a disservice for them to just sit back.

“It would have been unfair for us to just give up. Amongst the four of us, we have more than 60 years of combined media experience which we can put to productive use,” Kibalizi said.