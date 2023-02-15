As students continue to celebrate the results garnered in the 2022 O-level examinations, even after studies came to a halt due to a two-year Covid-19 lock down, there is none happier than 17-year-old Nakayita Melissa Caroline after getting her UCE results with English 4, IRE 1, HIS 1, GEO 1, MAT 2, PHY 1, CHE 1, BIO 3, COM 2, CST.

Born to the late Kankaka Edward and Namanda Margret in Bulinda, Kalisizolocated in Kyotera district, her mother struggled to provide basic needs for her children and raising school fees was a challenge and only managed to raise school dues for Melissa up to primary three when the situation at home worsened.

Melissa’s mother on the left getting her lunch

Luckily for Melissa, Gentilezza Ripple Effect Foundation (GREF) under the Rakai Orphans Hope Project (ROHP) sponsorship program with funding from Dr. Silvia Viola and her friends in Italy and; supporting disadvantaged and vulnerable communities heard of Melissa’s situation and started supporting the family and eased the burden on her mother while also skilling her and other women like her by giving them valuable life skills and starting income generating activities such as Jelly production, Soap Production, growing of vegetables, poultry rearing, pastry baking, and rearing of animals for the production of biogas.

Dr Silvia Viola in Uganda with the Italian Team

Today, Melissa is very happy and thanks the Almighty God and extends her sincere appreciation to Dr. Silvia and ROHP for putting a smile on her face. She says that they did not only help her but helped everyone around her. With their continued support in her community, only the sky is the limit.