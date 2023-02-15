Katwe Police Station have arrested two individuals and charged them on allegations of attempting to bribe Investigating Officer Detective Constable Joseph Muda.

The suspects, Yosse Lumala Kaweesa and Paul Kimuli, attempted to secure the release of motorcycle exhibits that had been recovered from Wansanso Zone, Kibuye 11 Parish, Makindye Division in Kampala District.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the case was in court going on with some suspects on remand.

Owoyesigyire urged the public to refrain from corrupting police officers and to uphold the law at all times.

“The public is urged to refrain from corrupting police officers and to uphold the law at all times. The police remain committed to upholding justice and protecting the safety of all Ugandans,” he said.

He added, “Katwe Police Station is dedicated to fighting corruption and will continue to prosecute those who engage in such practices.”