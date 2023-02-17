DNA test results have confirmed the death of former Manafwa District Health Officer Dr. Gideon Wamasebu.

Dr. Wamasebu, 62, went missing from his home in Namabasa Sub-county in Mbale City on February 6. His body was found buried in a shallow grave near River Kakamega in Kabras Village, Kakamega County, Kenya on Monday.

His body was later exhumed on Tuesday February 14, to carry out extensive tests by the Kenyan and Ugandan medical personnel.

The deceased’s sister, Pauline Tsekooko Wamasebu, said the tests verified that the body belonged to Dr. Gideon Wamasebu. “The DNA test has confirmed his death and some of our relatives have already travelled to bring the body to Uganda for burial,” she said.

Dr. Wamasebu left his home in Mbale town on February 6th indicating to his family that he was needed for a business trip in Kenya.

“On Tuesday February 7, 2023, several members received distress messages from his phone indicating he had been kidnapped and was being held in Kenya. The messages were also seeking a ransom for him to be set free,” his family indicated in a statement.

The family immediately informed Uganda Police which began investigations. They got in touch with Kenyan counterparts and several arrests were made.

Sources in Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed that a pastor, who was known to the deceased, pleaded guilty to killing Dr Wamasebu. The suspect only identified as Pastor Kelvin, also led the Kenyan police to the grave where Dr Wamasebu had been buried.

Police said the suspect who is under their custody, used the doctor’s mobile phone number to send extortion text messages to the doctor’s relatives back home.