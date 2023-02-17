The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has pledged to address sticking issues raised by the parliamentary investigation into their operations.

The acting NSSF Managing Director, Mr. Patrick Ayota, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the parliament probe has shown that they have some areas that they must improve.

“The recent events have clearly demonstrated that there are areas that require such focus or better clarity,” he said.

Stories Continues after ad

“We are committed to getting better. We are committed to continuous improvement,” Mr. Ayota added.

In an interview, Ms. Barbra Arimi, the head of marketing and communications at NSSF, said things will change at the Fund.

“It is not business as usual and we are doing our best to ensure we continue our membership. All services are available, while attending to the issues and investigations,” she said.

A select committee instituted by Speaker of Parliament Anita Among uncovered several issues at the Fund, including corruption and mismanagement, nepotism, power fights and political influence peddling as well as questionable handling of cash.

Members of the select Parliament committee have retreated to an undisclosed location to evaluate evidence gathered, and deliberate on submissions by dozens of witnesses during a two-week public hearing that opened on January 31.

The team unearthed startling revelations about governance of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), power fights and political influence peddling at the entity as well as questionable handling of cash at the financial elephant in town.