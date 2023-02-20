Uganda’s Ambassador to South Sudan and former Director General of Internal Security Organisation (ISO) Brig. Ronnie Balya is set to bounce back in security circles as Security Minister replacing Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi.

Sources within security revealed to Eagle Online that given his star performance at spy agency which he headed for close to ten years, Balya will be a resource to help the security docket given that there are pockets of internal issues that need young blood who is well versed with the latest technology.

Sources further revealed that Brig. Balya’s other factor that will see him return, is the issue of regional politics in the Rwenzori sub-region where it is claimed that the current leaders especially in Tooro are not on grand and hence making it hard for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party to mobilize.

Sources say that despite Tooro having three ministers and these are Victoria Rusoke, State Minister for Local Government, Margate Muhanga, State Minister for Health and Tourism Minister Tom Butime, the regional lacks a pillar as it used to be under Adolf Mwesige and Crispus Kiyonga.