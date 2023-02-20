Entebbe Airport is the gateway for travelers who come to and from Uganda by airplane. It departs and receives multiple flights to and from various parts of the World. It is also called EBB. The Airport is active 24 hours and operates daily scheduled flights.

The aviation facility was renovated and currently differentiates itself with new beautiful world-class architectural designs. If you left Uganda in 2020, you can’t believe the latest appearance of the Airport on your return. It is a differently decorated property.

Multiple travelers use EBB Airstrip daily. For incoming visitors, here is the easiest way to get from here to another location in Uganda. Don’t stress. Contact Entebbe Airport shuttle and confirm a taxicab booking in advance. It is cheap, safe and more convenient.

On arrival, you meet the driver ready to drive you safely to the next destination. The waiting area for arriving guests has too many people who wait for their visitors. Be sure to look around and see a poster that exhibits your name.

If possible, be in contact with the reservation agent via WhatsApp. In case you fail to locate the driver, it is easier to communicate with the agent such that he can notify the driver that you are around. The Airport has a free internet connection.

After the meeting, you will proceed with the journey to Kampala or any other place in the pearl of Africa. You make payment to the driver in cash. Moreover, Airport transfer in Entebbe includes both pick-up and drop-off.

On return for your departure flight, you can as well get in touch with the operator. The driver will fetch you from any location back to the Airstrip. Don’t forget to share the destination, date, and pick-up time.

Reserve enough time for the transfer, especially if you are coming from Kampala. This city experiences too much traffic in the morning and evening hours. The traveler must reach EBB two hours before the departure flight.

For those who aren’t sure of the pick-up time, please seek advice from the reservationist. He can choose the best period depending on your location.