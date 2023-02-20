Police have arrested a male nurse over allegations of rape and attempted rape on two female patients at Entebbe Grade B hospital after drugging them.

The suspect identified as Denis Kutesa, is currently detained at Entebbe Central Police Station as Kampala Metropolitan Police investigate the allegations.

According to the allegations, the suspect identified his victims from the Gynae ward and then drugged them using a substance suspected to be chloroform before raping them.

Stories Continues after ad

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said suspected chloroform substances were recovered from the suspect’s place of residence at the hospital, and a letter was found where he requested to be prayed for immoral thoughts he had been experiencing.

“We would like to inform the public that it is possible that there may be more victims of Mr. Kutesa Denis’ alleged crimes, and we urge anyone who may have been a victim to come forward and report to the nearest police station. We take all allegations of sexual assault very seriously, and we are committed to ensuring that justice is served for all victims,” Owoyesigyire said.

“We would also like to reassure the public that the safety and security of patients in hospitals are of utmost importance to us, and we will work closely with all stakeholders to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future,” he added.