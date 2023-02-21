President Yoweri Museveni is today expected to campaign for Philip Oucor, the National Resistance Movement- NRM flag bearer for the forthcoming Serere county by-election.

Museveni’s first campaign rally for Oucor will take place at Ocaapa town council. Oucor is competing against Omoding Emmanuel (Independent), Alaso Alice (ANT), Emmanuel Eratu of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and Mr Martin Onguruco.

The National Unity Platform – NUP is backing Alice Alaso, the flag bearer for the Alliance for National Transformation –ANT.

Serere County Parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of the former Member of Parliament, the Late Okabe Patrick, in a motor accident on 19th December 2022.

According to the electoral road map, the election exercises kicked off with the update of the National Voters’ Register from Friday 6th to Tuesday 10TH January 2023 in each of the 38 parishes and wards in Serere County.

The nomination of candidates will be conducted on Thursday 9th and Friday 10th February 2023 at the Office of the District Returning Officer, Serere.

Polling and tallying of results for the by-election of Member of Parliament will be conducted on Thursday 23rd February 2023.