Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has handed over recovered animals from raiders to owners in the districts of Abim, Agago, Kitgum and Kotido; among others.

The handover, which was witnessed by area local leaders, renews the army’s commitment to protecting people and their property.

About 2799 heads of cattle, 360 goats, and 27 donkeys were received by owners after an intense verification exercise.

According to the Deputy Commander of the UPDF 2 Division, Brig Gen William Beinomugisha, the prolonged dry season has increased animal thefts as wrong elements or raiders normally take advantage of the long trek in search of water and pasture to steal from unsuspecting pastoral communities.

He said: “The army is determined to deal with wrong elements that curtail development.”

He, however, promised never to give – up on the search for these raiders and further warned that culprits will be arrested and prosecuted.

Before the handover ceremony, area local leaders held a meeting and agreed that animals will only drink water from Longor dam during day time, and community sensitization programs that preach peaceful co-existence are to be heightened for development in the region.