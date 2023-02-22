Isaac Ssenabulya has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of Maria Nagirinya, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) staff at Community Integrated Development Initiatives (CIDI), and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa.

Yesterday, High Court Isaac Muwata convicted him after he pleaded guilty to the kidnap and double murder of Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa in Feb 2019. He apologized to the families of the deceased and asked for a liniment sentence.

The prosecution led by Jonathan Muwaganya and Timothy Emerit had asked that Ssenabulya be given the maximum penalty of death, for killing two innocent Ugandans as a deterrent to others.

Ssenabulya was charged alongside six other people after the prosecution dropped murder charges against Raymond Okori Marckos.

Nagirinya was kidnapped on August 27, 2019 by two men who reportedly trailed her as she returned home. According to her family members, the assailants accessed her vehicle registration number UBA 570V, Spacio, moments after her young sister had just opened the gate.

The deceased is alleged to have been killed in the car before dumping her body at Nakitutulu village, Nama sub-county in Mukono District.