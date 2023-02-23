The former Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has admitted that she received the iron sheets after requesting for them from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Uproar from the public came in after several government officials allegedly allocated themselves the relief iron sheets meant for the Karamoja sub-region in which she also appeared on the list.

Kadaga however revealed that the 250 iron sheets received were used to repair a health centre in Kamuli District. She equally received another 250 iron sheets to repair a school in the same area, saying all these had been destroyed by a hailstorm.

“This is to confirm that I requested for and received 250 iron sheets from the office of the Prime Minister. This was to facilitate the repair of the facilities at Buzaaya Health sub district Health Centre II, located at Buwooya, Bugulumbya Sub-county in Kamuli District. I also received 250 iron sheets from the Office of the Prime Minister to repair Buwooya Primary school. This together with the Health Center II had equally been devastated by a hailstorm,” Kadaga revealed.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, revealed that most of the iron sheets meant for Karamoja were delivered. She added that she doesn’t know about those that were swayed. Nonetheless, she promised to launch an investigation into the matter.