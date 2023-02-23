President Yoweri Museveni held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky via telephone.

The conversation focused on Ukrainian peace initiatives at the UN and the potential for developing bilateral relations.

“I was pleased to have the first conversation in the history of bilateral relations with President of Uganda Kaguta Museveni. I have outlined the Ukrainian peace initiatives at the UN. We also discussed the potential for the development of bilateral relations,” Zelensky said on twitter.

It should be remembered that Uganda, South Sudan and 17 other African countries in March 2022 abstained from voting as the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the vote, 141 UN members’ states out of the 193 passed a resolution to condemn Russia’s aggression against Ukraine in an emergency session signaling further international pressure on Moscow.

The resolution demanded that Moscow stops fighting and withdraw its military forces, an action that aims to diplomatically isolate Russia at the world body.