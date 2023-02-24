Independent Candidate Mr Emmanuel Omoding was declared winner of Thursday’s Serere County Member of Parliament by-election replacing his late father Patrick okabe who died in a tragic car accident with his wife in December 2022.

Serere District Returning Officer Sylvia Cheptegei Nangendo declared Omoding winner with 15,638 votes, beating his closest rival, Phillip Oucor of NRM who got 13,206 votes. Alice Alaso of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) got 3,335 votes. Independent candidate Martin Onguruco and FDC’s Emmanuel Eratu, came in last with 2,523 and 1,252 votes respectively.

“By the powers entrusted to me, I declare Emmanuel Omoding as the duly elected MP for Serere County, having obtained the majority vote,” said the Returning officer as she declared Omoding Winner.