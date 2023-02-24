MTN has again emerged the best data and voice network in Uganda, having attained the best network performance score during the national network benchmarking campaign in a countrywide assessment undertaken by Rohde & Schwarz. This is the third consecutive year that MTN has won this honor since 2019.

MTN Uganda has been committed to improve the network quality and social welfare of Ugandan people. In terms of network quality, MTN Uganda has continually invested into the country’s telecommunication infrastructure in the past 23 years. Now it covers in excess of 90% population, providing services in over 150 towns and villages across Uganda. MTN Uganda’s vision, which is “To Lead the delivery of a Bold new digital world”, has consistently driven MTN Uganda to focus on investing and carrying out massive optimization activities. MTN lead his partner ZTE to perform an intelligent optimization solution and end to end closed-loop control, identify and solve any issue that could impact general customer experience.

Since the establishment of the MTN Uganda foundation in 2007, it has strategically improved 4 thematic areas that include youth, health, education and ICT. This year, the proceeds of “21 Days of Y’ello care activity” will dedicate to help the affected community groups get back on their feet in order to foster economic recovery after the COVID pandemic. The MTN kampala marathon has been supporting maternal health for the last 3 years. Most recently, MTN reached out to the Mbale flood victims through the Uganda red cross society with aid worth Shs500 million to support the displaced families in the Elgon region with non-food relief kits.

For realizing its ambition in 2025 which is to provide leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress, MTN Uganda is rolling out massive infrastructure project across the country to further deliver the benefits of a modern and connected life to all the customers. Looking into the future, MTN Uganda will continue to contribute to the development of digital life with partner, creating a better tomorrow for everyone.

Rohde & Schwarz is a renown international organization that specializes in auditing 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G performance of mobile networks across the globe using the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)/ETSI standards and methodology.