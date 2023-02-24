President Yoweri Museveni has appointed former Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda as the new Gulu University Chancellor.

Dr Rugunda, 75, who replaces Prof Frederick Kayanja will be installed as the third Chancellor at the 18th Graduation ceremony scheduled to take place on Friday, February, 24, at Gulu University Sports Ground in Gulu, Northern Uganda.

“Yes it’s true I have been appointed as the chancellor of Gulu University as am to be installed on Friday,” Dr Rugunda said, adding that he was honoured by the President with the appointment.

According to Section 30 of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions (Amendment) Act, 2006, the chancellor of a University shall hold office for a period of four years but shall be eligible for reappointment for one more term.

Born 7 November 1947, Rugunda served as Uganda’s Prime Minister for seven years (2014-2021) after replacing Amama Mbabazi who was then dropped in a 2014 cabinet reshuffle.

The veteran politician has held a long series of cabinet posts under Museveni’s government beginning in 1986. He served as Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs from 1994 to 1996, and Minister of Internal Affairs from 2003 to 2009.

In the cabinet reshuffle of 27 May 2011, he was instead appointed as Minister of Information and Communication Technology.

In May 2013, he was moved to the post of Minister of Health, replacing Christine Ondoa, who became an advisor to the President of Uganda on public health matters.

Subsequently, he was the Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2009 to 2011 and Minister of Health from 2013 to 2014.

Currently, he is a Special Envoy for Special Duties in the office of the President