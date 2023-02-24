MTN Uganda launched their commercial services in Uganda in October 1998. Since then, its market share rises every year. Today, MTN’s share stands at 53.9% in a highly competitive market of 3 players.

Through a commitment to a positive customer experience and the development of innovative products, MTN has grown to become the leading telecommunications company in Uganda, currently serving in excess of 16.8 million customers.

MTN Uganda’s vision, which is “To Lead the delivery of a Bold new digital world”, has consistently driven MTN Uganda to focus on investing and carrying out massive optimization activities.

Stories Continues after ad

MTN leads his partner ZTE to perform an intelligent optimization solution and end to end closed-loop control, identify and solve any issue that could impact general customer experience.

In two consecutive years of 2021 and 2022, MTN was recognized as the best data and voice network in Uganda during the national network benchmarking campaign in a countrywide assessment undertaken by Rohde & Schwarz. This achievement tests that MTN believes that everyone deserves the benefit of a connected digital life.

For realizing its ambition in 2025 which is to provide leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress, MTN Uganda is rolling out massive infrastructure project across the country to further deliver the benefits of a modern and connected life to all the customers. Looking into the future, MTN Uganda will continue to contribute to the development of digital life with the partner, creating a better tomorrow for everyone.