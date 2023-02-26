By Ivan Munguongeyo

Karl Marx stated in his conflict theory that society will always be in a state of conflict due to the never-ending competition for finite resources. He maintained that these conflicts arose as a result of two groups competing for the limited resources in society.

Nowadays, disagreements between spouses, parents, and their children are common. Disagreements of this nature can arise in social, scientific, or domestic matters. Someone once said that where two or three people gather, there will be conflict.

Although the unity of a family or nation should be more important, we are often consumed by what divides us rather than what unites us. In my opinion, it is fine to have opposing viewpoints, but this should not diminish the value and respect we have for one another.

Children may become troubled when their parents involve them in their disputes. Children carry on their parents’ quarrels, and as a result, there is animosity between the two sides. The children will have no one to interact with honestly and openly without worrying about being judged by people they share with, which frequently results in isolation and depression.

What should parents do when their children are arguing with one another? Or when parents clash with one another? Admitting that a disagreement exists is the first step towards resolving it. Parents should call the parties involved in any disputes involving families and children and have an open discussion about the issue in order to resolve it once and for all.

Unresolved issues cause friction and tension among siblings, parents, and entire households, and while dysfunction has been a part of many families since time immemorial, the pain and frustration caused by this dysfunctionality can be amicably resolved if the parent is willing.

Parents have a significant amount of power in their children’s lives. You have the authority and responsibility to guide and influence children in the right direction. You should first give the children some space to work out their own problems. Some sibling rivalries or complaints, in particular, may not require your immediate attention.

Communication is essential. Every attempt at conflict resolution necessitates very effective and open communication from all parties. Listen attentively. Allow the aggrieved parties to express themselves, but avoid direct confrontations if possible. However, as a parent, you always try to communicate your position positively and without taking sides.

Finally, other stakeholders must be involved. When you realize you can no longer handle it as parents, enlist the help of other key members of the family in negotiations and reconciliation, because blood is thicker than water!