Rev. Can. Enos Kitto Kagodo was on Sunday, 26 consecrated the new Mukono Diocese Bishop, replacing Bishop James William Ssebaggala, who retired after twelve years upon attaining the mandatory age.

Kagodo, who is now the 5th Bishop of Mukono Diocese, was the provost of St Philip and St Andrew’s Cathedral which are located in Mukono Municipality.

During the consecration ceremony, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Rev. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, congratulated the new Bishop and also thanked Ssebaggala for his service in the diocese.

“I congratulate my dear brother, Rt. Rev. Enos Kitto Kagodo upon his consecration and enthronement as the 5th Bishop of Mukono Diocese replacing Bishop James Ssebaggala who has ended his 12 years active Episcopal ministry. Mukono is my Diocese and it’s where I will retire from,” he said.

He added: “I appreciate Bishop James and Mama Tezra Ssebaggala for their ministry and the many projects they initiated and completed such as Diocesan Offices, Mission Hall, equipping of leaders among others. I have appointed him the Board Chairman, Household and Community Transformation.”

The event was attended by the Vice-President, Jessica Alupo, who represented President Museveni and offered him a new car to help in service delivery.

“I am extremely grateful to President Museveni for his continued support and government’s partnership with the Church of Uganda in improving the livelihoods of the people. I thank the Vice-President for delivering his donation of a vehicle to assist the Bishop in his work,” Kaziimba applauded.

Rev. Kagodo was born on December 13,1968 in Nakisunga sub-county in Mukono District.

He earned a Master of Divinity degree and a Bachelor in Health Administration from Uganda Christian University, after receiving diplomas and certificates in the same fields.

Rev. Kagodo has been the Provost of St. Philip’s and Andrew’s Cathedral in Mukono. Prior to this position, he served as a parish priest, Archdeacon, and Diocesan Health Coordinator.

He was ordained a deacon on June 9, 2002 in Mukono Diocese and then made a priest on December 12, 2004.

He has served on school management committees as well as various Diocesan Boards in the course of his ministry.

Rev. Kagodo is married to Catherine Namuddu and God has blessed them with seven biological children and many spiritual children.