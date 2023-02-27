The Kampala woman MP Shamim Malende has been discharged from Agha Khan Hospital where she was admitted in November last year.

Malende who showed up in a wheelchair was welcomed by her relatives and friends. Malende was admitted to Rubaga hospital after she reportedly suffered a seizure at her home while at her Kawempe residence on November 13, 2022. At the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya underwent abdominal surgery

“I want to thank the almighty God for this opportunity; he has given me a second chance to live. We have lost comrades like Counsel Anthony Wameli. I used to work closely with him as NUP lawyer even before we went to the 2021 elections,” she said

She said she is better and promised to continue with her legal services to National Unity Platform-NUP MPs Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya who are facing terrorism and murder charges, and other party members in detention.

Prior to admission, Malende was at the forefront of demanding justice for the detained supporters of the NUP party and spent most of her time in court.