Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has summoned MPS to discuss the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, tomorrow.

“I want to ask religious leaders to this time round be there to see who is who. We will not allow an aspect of saying there was an aspect of quorum; we are going to vote by show of hands. You are either for homosexuality or against it. We want to see the kind of leaders we have for this country,” she said during prayers at parliament.

The bill comes at a time when there are widespread cases of same-sex relationships in the community and major traditional schools.

The Uganda Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2014 was passed by Parliament on December 20,2013 with life in prison substituted for the death penalty. Whereas it was signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni on February 24, 2014, the Constitutional Court on 1 August 2014 annulled the law citing that it was passed without the required quorum in the House.

In February Archbishop of the Church Of Uganda, The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu warned students against the well-funded gay organizations offering to recruit them into homosexuality.

Dr. Kaziimba said while responding to the General Synod of the Church of England which on February 9, 2022, passed resolutions to allow clergy to preside at Blessings of Same-sex Unions and have approved supplemental prayers and liturgies for such occasions.

“Children are back in schools; beware of the well-funded Gay organizations that are recruiting our children into homosexuality. It is not only in Kampala but all over the country. They target our poverty and promise youth money,” he said.

“The youth, if someone invites you to a function and offers you a big transport refund, those are probably bad people. Say “No” to it. If you have already been exploited or abused by such groups, please go to your Bishop for prayer, support, and guidance. You will be received with love and compassion,” he said.

He urged Headteachers to be vigilant about and make a thorough research about the organizations which intend to fund school activities,

“If an organization is bringing money and resources to your school, or inviting your students to a function, do your research. Make sure you know who they really are. We cannot serve God and mammon. We cannot serve God and money. Do not lose your soul because you think you will gain the whole world through the money they offer you. Do not think you can take the money, but do not fall into their trap. It’s a lie; you are being exploited with that money,” he said.

He said the Church of England claims that it has not changed its doctrine of marriage, namely that marriage is a lifelong union between one man and one woman. On the other hand, they are giving clergy permission to preside at services of Blessing for same-sex unions, especially for gay couples who are already considered ‘married’ by the British government.

Dr Kaziimba said first, from the first page of the Bible in the book of Genesis to the last page of the Bible in the book of Revelation, it is clear that God’s design for human flourishing is that we are part of a family, a family that is defined as one man and one woman united in holy matrimony for life and, God willing, a union that produces children. God’s Word has said that the only context for sexual relationships is in the marriage of one man and one woman.

“We all know the story of the Uganda Martyrs, who refused to engage in homosexual sex with their leaders. They stood firm in their Christian faith and were martyred for it. We cannot betray them or our Lord Jesus Christ. We will not betray the Word of God or His ways,” he said.

The suicidal path for the Church of England began in the Anglican Communion in 2003 when The Episcopal Church in America consecrated a gay man as a Bishop.

The Church of England, together with the Episcopal Church in America, the Anglican Church of Canada, and the Church in Wales, the Scottish Episcopal Church, the Episcopal Anglican Church of Brazil, and other Provinces are reported to have walked away to support homosexuality.