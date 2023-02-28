Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, has assured that Uganda is fast-tracking the digitization of every sector of the economy, including education, health, and agriculture.

Speaking at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023) in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday, February 2023, Dr. Baryomunsi said the Ugandan government is also planning to implement cloud computing and establish a national data lab to enable seamless access to information on all government ministries, agencies, and programmes.

“These days we generate a lot of data as a country and we don’t want to be part of the countries that generate a lot of data but store it outside their countries,” Dr. Baryomunsi said, detailing Uganda’s digital journey in relation to accelerating public service delivery.

Stories Continues after ad

“We know as a country that we can’t transform unless ICT is put at the centre of key areas such as health, education, agriculture,” he said, noting that all the sectors of public life must embrace technology in order for the country to have accelerated transformation.

The Uganda Vision 2040 identifies ICT among the key fundamentals as well as an opportunity to spur Uganda’s transformation into a modern and prosperous country.

Dr Baryomunsi said ICT is now Uganda’s fastest-growing sector and is also a major driver to Uganda’s middle-income status.

He explained that in building robust ultra-high speed, intelligent, and trusted high-speed ICT infrastructure all over the country, the government has worked towards expanding the nation’s digitalization in a number of fields, in order to unleash the multiplier effect of ICT on associated secondary and tertiary industries for tremendous impact on the economy.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023) is taking place at the Fira de Barcelona Convention Centre and ends on March 2.

But it has now resumed and this year’s edition is being attended by more than 80,000 industry experts, researchers, business leaders, and executives as well as over 2000 exhibitors and sponsors demonstrating their innovations.

The exhibition technology in smart homes, smart offices, cloud solutions, and safe and smart cities.