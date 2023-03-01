Mohammad Danish Eqbal has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer & Principal Officer for Liberty Life Assurance Uganda.

The new boss, who will be working closely with Joe Almeida the Managing Director, has also assumed the role of Chief Data & Innovation Officer for LLAU, the company said on Wednesday.

“Liberty Life Assurance Uganda is pleased to announce the appointment of our new Chief Executive Officer & Principal Officer, Mohammad Danish Eqbal. We are excited to have Danish join our team and lead our organization into the future. He is also assuming the role of Chief Data & Innovation Officer for LLAU,” a statement reads.

The statement added, “Danish’s appointment comes at a time of great opportunity and growth for our Company, and we are excited about the future. We believe that his strategic vision and leadership will be instrumental in achieving our goals, taking us to newer heights and ensuring the long-term success of our company.”

Danish is a chartered management accountant (ACMA, CGMA), MBA Gold medalist (NIA), Insurance Fellow (FIII, FLMI), PMI certified (PMP), Gold certified Tata Business Excellence Assessor (TBEM), and holds advanced certifications in Data Science & Finance from IIT Madras & XLRI. He is also an 3AI Analytics & AI Thought Leader and Influencer.

Danish brings along a wealth of experience and expertise in the Insurance sector, having demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic planning & execution, innovation, and business excellence in his previous roles at organizations of high repute – Tata, AIA, Aviva & Dai-ichi.

“Welcome aboard, Danish! We are thrilled to have you as our new CEO and look forward to working together to drive our company forward and deliver sustained value to our customers and stakeholders.”