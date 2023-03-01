The Parliament’s select committee on NSSF has proposed that the Gender Minister Betty Amongi should resign immediately in public interest, and has urged the President to investigate her involvement in the request for Shs6 billion.

The committee further noted that the Betty Amongi personalized allegations on former Managing Director Richard Byarugaba.

The minister had alleged that Byarugaba had illegally called for pension on tower variations. The committee found no evidence on the allegation and no cracks on the tower.

The committee also noted the misconduct and abuse of office by Sam Lyomboki and Peninah Tukamwesiga, the Board Members of NSSF, who re-appointed themselves to the same positions.

Amongi learnt of this saga but rejected and ignored her powers provided by the NSSF Act to remove them from these seats.

Their appointments were not clear as though Sam Lyomoki claimed that the committee was informed and elections were conducted on zoom with only thirty members in attendance.

“No evidence for conducting the elections. No evidence for the zoom meeting. No link sent to the committee,” the committee noted.

Nelson Wafana, one of the members who had interest in the position, said his name was not mentioned in the minutes of the meeting which surprised him most.

The committee also noticed that Sam Lyomoki was awarded Shs200 million immediately after the appointment of Patrick Ayota as the Acting Deputy Managing Director of NSSF.