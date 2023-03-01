The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has confirmed that the 2022 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exam results will be released on Friday, March 3, 2023.

The State Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo, yesterday assured that exams will be released on Friday at 11 am.

Just like other results, UACE will also be released at the State Lodge in Nakasero.

Officials from the examinations board are therefore expected to brief the Minister of Education today about how the 2022 senior six candidates performed.

A total of 97,890 candidates sat for the 2022 UACE examinations.

The examinations were conducted under the theme “Integrity and Security in the Management of Examinations: The Health and Safety of Learners is a Joint Responsibility.”

In the previous exam released, UNEB registered an improvement in performances. In the Primary Leaving Exams (PLE), for instance, a total of 114,617 (representing 12.1%) passed in the division in 2022 compared to 81,864 (representing 11%) in the same division in 2020.

However, it is also important to note that there was an increase in the number of candidates who registered for PLE exams.

UNEB reported a reduction in the failure rate after the candidates who sat for the 2022 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) posted better performance than their colleagues who sat for the same examinations in 2020.

The UNEB executive director, Daniel Odongo noted that there was an improvement in performance of candidates this year given an increase in the number of candidates who passed in division one and others consecutively.