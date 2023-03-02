Mbarara North Member of Parliament, Robert Mwesigwa Rukari has been remanded to Luzira Prison for a period of six month.

Rukari was brought before Commercial section of the High Court under execution of a decree which was made and pronounced by execution miscellaneous application No77 of 2022 and by which decree it was ordered that the said should pay a decretal sum and cost 702,000,000.

Eagle Online understands that Mwesigwa Rukari’s arrest and subsequent remand was due to failure to pay Shs702 million to city businessman Gerald Kalungi.

Stories Continues after ad

“And whereas the respondent has neither obeyed the decree nor satisfied the Court that he will not be committed. You are hereby committed the said Mwesigwa Robert into civil prison and keep him therein for a period not exceeding six months until the said decree shall be fully satisfied or the said Mwesigwa Robert shall otherwise be entitled to be released according to the provisions of Section 43 of CPA” reads the committal of respondent to civil prison.

It further continues “The Court does hereby fix Shs5,000 as allowance for the subsistence of the said Mwesigwa Robert during his confinement under this warrant of committal”

On December 30, this website exclusively revealed that Mr Mwesigwa Rukaari was having sleepless nights as several money lenders had ganged up against him demanding for repayment of loans the politician obtained from them.

Two money lenders were given December 20 and December 31 2022 respectively as deadline to have their money paid or have the politician arrested.

The MP for example failed to honor his pledge of paying Shs992 million to Kalungi which he obtained and had given a deadline of December 20th.

“Whereas Mwesigwa Robert (judgement debtor) was adjudged by a consent dated October 5, 2021, to pay a sum holder of Shs992,000,000 and whereas the said sum of Shs992,000,000 has not been paid to the plaintiff (judgement/debtor)” reads part of the consent judgment made entered in 2021.

Mwesigwa Rukari also serves as a member of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party where he represents Entrepreneurs League.