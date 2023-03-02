KAMPALA- President Yoweri Museveni has commissioned 782 cadet officers at Kaweweta military training school in Nakasekke district.

Among the commissioned officers are 702 male, 77 female officers who had been undergoing training for six months.

Previously, the officers would train for one year to graduate when the recruits were civilians but the UPDF later stopped recruiting civilians to do cadet training.

The cadet trainees are now recruited from the serving soldiers or Senior Non-Commissioned Officers and that’s why the training time was shortened to six months.

More details to follow