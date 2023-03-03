The body of the fallen head of National Unity Platform- NUP legal team Anthony Wameli has been flown into the country.

The former Nakasongola grade one magistrate breathed his last on February 8, 2023 in an unrevealed health facility in the U.S where admitted for treatment.

He was first admitted at St. Anthony medical center in Kasangati May 2021 over stomach-related complications.

His body was received by David Lewis Rubongoya, NUP Secretary General; MPs Betty Nambooze; Fred Nyanzi and other party leaders.

According to the burial arrangements, he will be laid to rest on Sunday March 5,2023 at his ancestral home in Namisindwa.

Wameli was the lead lawyer representing Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine’s election petition which sought to nullify president Yoweri Museveni’s victory in the January 14,2021 presidential elections.

He shot to Limelight when he represented suspects accused of killing the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

At his death, he was representing the leader of the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF Jamil Mukulu. He was also representing former presidential candidate Gen Henry Tumukunde in the treason case.