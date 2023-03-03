Emmanuel Omoding Okabe, who won the Serere by-election as an independent candidate, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work with the ruling party, National Resistance Movement in Parliament.

The pact was signed on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the ruling party headquarters at Kyadondo in presence of the NRM Secretary General Mr. Richard Todwong and the party’s electoral commission boss Mr. Tanga Odoi.

“We congratulate you upon winning the election though we didn’t support you. In principle we supported our flag bearer but the people of Serere decided otherwise and as the NRM party, we welcome you,” Todwong said.

“We are happy to receive you because you have declared openly that you belong to NRM and you would want to work with NRM. You were elected as an independent Member of Parliament and this document (MOU) will enable us to relate with you officially. It doesn’t mean you have crossed to NRM but only to help us work with you as an independent MP,” Todwong said.

He also explained the NRM choice for Philip Oucor as the party flag bearer in the just concluded election, saying they could not go against the party’s constitution.

“Though we didn’t support you as a party, the people decided that you should represent the constituency. In principle, we supported our flag bearer which is something we couldn’t go against. Now that you have come, we are happy to receive you.”

In his remarks, Omoding said he was delighted that he will be working with the ruling NRM party as an independent MP to make the voices of the people of Serere county get heard.