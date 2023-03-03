The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has released the 2022 Uganda Advanced Certificate Examinations (UACE) where a total of 97,889 candidates registered for the examination from 1, 969 Centers of which the registered candidates, 42% were females while 58% were males.

UNEB chairperson, Prof Mary Okwakol said the performance of the candidates has improved especially at the upper level of candidates obtaining 3 Principal passes. At the other levels, the pass rates are comparable.

“As was the case in the 2020 examination, female candidates have proportionally in terms of percentages performed better than the males at all levels, and have shown a lower failure rate. Even at individual subject levels, they have shown a better performance,” Prof. Okwakol said.

UNEB Executive Director, Dan Odongo revealed that an analysis of the overall performance in the examination shows that a very high percentage of candidates (99.2%) qualified for the award of the UACE, just as was in 2020.

“Forty thousand, seven hundred thirteen (40.713) female candidates registered for UACE2022 compared to 41,190 in 2020,” Odongo said.

Performance in Biology has again dropped below the 2020 level where it had risen. Examiners have attributed this to candidates having problems in questions on Genetics, Ecology and applications of biological concepts to the environment, Classification and inability to deal with simple mathematical computations in Biology.

“It should be noted that these percentages were lower except for Physics in the 2020 examination, and before. In other words, female entries for Mathematics and the Sciences are gradually increasing,” Odongo said.

In terms of percentages, female candidates performed better than their male counterparts at the principal level pass (A-E) in Arts (Humanities), Mathematics and Physics. Male candidates were better in Agriculture, Chemistry, Biology, Art and General Paper.

Female entries for the Sciences and Mathematics have remained lower than that of the males, consistent with the fact that overall female entry is lower than that of the males. Candidature was 29.6% for Mathematics, 6.1%% for Physics, 16.5% for Chemistry; and 15.9%% for Biology.

“Candidates at lower levels demonstrated adequate to basic mastery of the subject matter Their performance was undermined by misunderstanding of questions, inability to describe, explain, interpret, offer logical arguments or illustrations and specific examples to qualify their answers,” Odongo revealed.

Better answers were seen in parts of questions that are more direct. Some candidates rely on mnemonics in order to recall facts.

However, results of 113 candidates were withheld over issues of malpractice.

“In accordance with Section 4 (3) of the UNEB Act, 2021, the Board has withheld results of 113 candidates, and will accord the affected candidates a fair hearing before passing a final verdict,” Odongo said.