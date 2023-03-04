7,102 Jua Kali beneficiaries selected from across the country today received business toolkits and equipment to boost the productivity and profit margins of their enterprises.

The 7,102 beneficiaries are 2,876 male (40.5%) and 4,226 female (59.5%).

The Jua Kali groups that received the business support equipment are in the sectors of agro-processing, food processing, cosmetology, creative arts and tailoring.

Stories Continues after ad

The beneficiary groups are drawn from 51 districts picked from the four regions of Uganda. The districts are:- Masaka, Lwengo, Kyotera, Kiruhura, Kisoro, Mbarara,Bushenyi, Sheema, Mitooma, Kanungu districts, Lira, Alebtong, Kole, Soroti, Serere, Katakwi, Karenga, Nakapiripirit, Moroto, Otuke, Oyam, Wakiso, Kiboga, Masindi, Kiryandongo, Arua, Nebbi, Yumbe, Madi Okollo, Nakaseke, Kampala, Masaka, Mpigi,Mubende, Kyenjonjo, Kakumiro, Kiboga, Mukono, Jinja, Kaliro, Buikwe, Budaka, Butebo, Namutumba, Buyende, Mbale, Bulambuli and Bukedea.

The Programme will be implemented per constituency beginning with the 2023/2024 Financial Year to ensure equal allocation of the Jua-Kali support to all the constituencies in the country.

The Support to the Informal Sector is a component of the Green Jobs Programme that is being implemented under the Green Jobs Programme as part of wider Government efforts to respond to the rising unemployment, low labour productivity and poverty.

Speaking at the handover of the toolkits, Ms Rukia Nakadama, the Third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Without Portfolio, challenged the beneficiary groups to utilise the equipment to turn around their lives for the better.

“The support from this Programme will unlock opportunities for the Private Sector and employment creation. I would like to challenge you to use the toolkits and equipment you are about to receive to develop your businesses, improve production, create more jobs, get more revenue and secure your future,”Ms Nakadama said.

In order to benefit from the Programme, all beneficiaries should be Ugandan citizens, organised in groups with a minimum of 5 members and must have a known business location.

Beneficiaries are required to fill an Assessment Form on the Online Jua Kali Information Management System and also obtain a signed recommendation letter from the Local Council (LC) 1 Chairperson of the area where the business is located.

Ms Betty Amongi, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, revealed the Green Jobs and Fair Labour Market Programme was designed to enhance creation of green and decent employment and support Government efforts to have more Ugandans in the money economy.

“Our role as the Ministry of Gender is to have people join the money economy. To ensure that the rural people also enter the money economy,” Ms Amongi said.

Ms Flavia Kabwenda, the Kyegegwa Woman MP and Chairperson of Parliament’s Committee on Gender, Labour and Social Development said Government should consider re-routing money that was previously dedicated to the Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP) to supporting the jua-kalis.

“Governmennt should re-consider using the money that was under YLP to buying equipment for groups.We have been giving money to groups but we see nothing new,”Ms Kabahwenda said.