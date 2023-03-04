John Nagenda, the longtime Presidential Advisor on Media and Public relations John Nagenda is dead.

He was aged 84 years

Mr. Nagenda pasted on this evening at Medipal health facility in Kololo where he has been undergoing treatment for a while.

“I regret to announce the passing on of Senior Presidential Advisor on Media matters, Mzee John Nagenda who passed on at Medipal in Kampala. He was unique, principled and knowledgeable. His services will be dearly missed” Milly Babalanda, Minister for Presidency tweeted.