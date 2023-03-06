The international Crimes Division of the High Court has adjourned the hearing of the murder case against Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya and Makindye West legislator Allan Ssewanyana.

In her ruling Judge Alice Komuhangi said court couldn’t continue without Ssewanyana due to his health condition. The matter was subsequently adjourned to March 27 2023.

The hearing of the matter came barely three weeks after Masaka High Court Judge Lawrence Tweyanze granted them bail.

The two MPs and four other suspects who have been on remand for over six months are accused of terrorism contrary to sections 7 (1) and (2) (d) and (d) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count one, aiding and abetting terrorism contrary to section 8 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count two, murder contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal code Act in Counts three, four, five and attempted murder contrary to section 204 (a) of the Penal code Act.

Prosecution states that the two legislators together with other suspects -some on remand and others still at large on August 2, 2021, allegedly killed Joseph Bwanika, a resident of Kisekka Village in Kisekka Sub County in Lwengo District.

It is further alleged that on August 23 at Ssettaala Village in Masaka City, the MPs and their co-accused persons killed Francis Mugerwa Kiiza aka Nswa, Sulaiman Kakooza and Tadeo Kiyimba.

The MPs are also accused of attempting to kill Ronald Ssebyoto, a resident of the same area. They are also accused of financing the killings in the Greater Masaka region.