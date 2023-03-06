A female teacher attached to PMM Girls School in Jinja City has been arrested on allegations of promoting lesbianism and homosexuality among students.

Mr. James Mubi, the Kiira regional police spokesperson identified the teacher as Ms. Lydia Mukoda who is now under custody and under investigation over the said allegations.

According to Mr. Mubi, Mukoda was arrested on Friday March 03, 2023, following allegations brought to police by her lesbian partner that she was cheating on her with school girls and recruiting many in the same vice.

Stories Continues after ad

“The alleged Lesbian partner, a 30-year-old, surrendered to police. We have the couple in our custody. The partner claims the teacher has been cheating on her and not providing her with basic needs,” said Mubi.

Mubi added that the suspect admitted having a lesbian relationship with the partner, and said she even rented a house for her, plus setting up a timber business, hence disputing any allegations of not providing basic needs to her.

According to the complainant (the lesbian partner), the teacher has been behaving like a man, including even the dress code.

Mr Mubi said the two will be taken to court on charges of sexual harassment once the case file has been concluded.

Mukoda’s arrest comes two days after hundreds of parents on Friday stormed PMM Girls’ School in Jinja City protesting against the alleged existence of the teacher promoting homosexuality and lesbianism.

The angry parents, who were blocked from entering the school, were demanding to take away their children after several social media reports accused the teacher of spoiling their daughters.

Ms Rose Kalembe, the chairperson of the old girls’ school association, said the teacher should be suspended from school because she is “tarnishing its image”.

“I was here in the 1990s and had never heard of lesbian issues in this school. The suspected teacher was also a student in this school, and as old girls, we have to do something,” she said.

A parent who preferred anonymity accuses Mukoda of sodomizing her daughter, who completed her O’Level at the school last year but developed complications that might affect her ability to continue with school.

Another parent said that Mukoda was earlier known for being friendly to the girls until her behavior started being questioned in different meetings.

The Jinja City Education Officer, Mr. Haruna Mulopa, said they have left the issue to police to handle.

“We cannot decide because we are not judges or lawyers. Since there are still allegations we can’t give any comments,” he said.