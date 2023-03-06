Uganda on Sunday donated 13 tons of aid supplies to Türkiye, which was struck by twin earthquakes last month.

“This morning we sent via Turkish Airlines 13 tons of in-kind aid, including 750 mattresses and 550 blankets donated by our Ugandan friends for the victims of the earthquake. On behalf of the Turkish people, we thank our Ugandan sisters and brothers,” the Turkish Embassy in Kampala said in a statement.

Mehmet Fatih Ak, the Turkish ambassador in Uganda, said that the Indian community in the East African country played a vital role in the mobilization of relief supplies.

He thanked Turkish Airlines for facilitating the aid delivery and the Ugandan people who share the pain of the Turkish nation and for their valuable contributions to those who survived one of the deadliest disasters in Türkiye.

Ali Ozdemir, the Turkish Airlines manager in Uganda, said through partnership with the Turkish embassy the national flag carrier contributed air freight capacity to deliver critical supplies to Türkiye.

Uganda is one of the many African countries that responded to Türkiye’s call for international assistance after the February earthquakes which killed over 45,000 people.