Justice of the Court of Appeal of Uganda Kenneth Kakuru has died at an age of 65 at Aga Khan Hospital in Kenya’s capital Nairobi.

Kakuru was rushed to Nairobi last week. Unfortunately, he has been confirmed dead this morning after battling stage-four prostate cancer.

He is remembered to have been the only judge out of a five-member panel that ruled against the amendment of the Constitution that lifted the presidential age limit.

He was appointed a justice of the Court of Appeal in 2013.He studied Law at Makerere University, graduating with a Bachelor of Laws degree.

He later graduated with a Master of Laws (LLM) degree, also from Makerere University. His Diploma in Legal Practice was obtained from the Law Development Centre, in Kampala.

He also holds a Master of Arts (MA) degree in Educational Policy Planning and Development, awarded by Kyambogo University.

Prior to joining the bench, in 1987 Justice Kakuru, who specialized in public interest litigation, together with other senior lawyers established a law firm, Kakuru & Company Advocates, based in Kampala.

He founded and by the time of his death, Kakuru was a non-executive director of Greenwatch Uganda, an environmental advocacy whose mission is to promote public participation in protection and management of the environment.

Kakuru was associate professor at the Uganda Pentecostal University and an external examiner at the Law Development Centre in Kampala.

Justice Kakuru was a member of the Uganda Law Society, the East African Law Society, and the Environmental Law Alliance Worldwide among other Law bodies.

Justice Kakuru was a son to Reverend Eliakim Kamujanduzi, a renowned elder and senior educationist who denied the Omugabe of Ankole His Highness Charles Rutahaba Gatsyonga, Holy Communion at Ruharo Parish saying he (the Omugabe) was polygamous.