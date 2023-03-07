Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises- COSASE has grilled the management of the Kampala Capital City Authority- KCCA over Shs 3.7 billion which was meant for the procurement of ambulances and motorcycles.

The queries arise from the Auditor General report for the financial year ending June 2022. KCCA team was led by Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka.

The report indicates that Authority used Shs3.7 billion however, Dr. Daniel Okello, the Director of Public health services and environment said they spent Shs 1.6 billion to procure seven ambulances and five motorcycles.

“At the time of the audit, the ambulances and the motorcycles had not been delivered. The ambulances were delivered in December last year and the motorcycles were not delivered and the contracted firm was not paid,” he said.

During the faceoff, MPs were irked by the table contract and faulted the contract committee of KCCA for not indicating the quantity and the prices of the items which we meant to be procured.

“How do you sign a contract which does not show the model of the ambulances and motorcycles which are meant to be procured?” Joel Ssenyonyi asked.

Kisaka contested the figures quoted in the auditor general’s report, noting that no exit meeting was held to harmonize the quoted figures.

KCCA team was also questioned about Shs2.1 billion which was spent on buying 39 chairs, 14 tables and five desks. According to the auditor general’s report, at the time of the audit, the chairs had not been delivered.

Kisaka said Shs 1.3 billion was spent on procuring office furniture, not Shs2.1 billion.