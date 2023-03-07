Global cloud communications platform, Infobip celebrates International Woman’s Day, reinforcing the relevance of gender equity.

The volume of women in vital positions for the business stands out in terms of female representation in all regions where Infobip has offices. From North America to Asia, women represent between 39% and 54% of the company’s workforce, which also has more than 43% of women working in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Female representation in Croatia, Latin America, and India averages around 34%.

Mirela Topić, Head of People at the company said; “I’ve been at Infobip for a little over a year and I really feel that I can be who I want to be. I can position myself and, through my role, support other women in their career paths in an easy and promising way,” she says.

Giovanna Dominiquini, Sales Manager for the South Region of Latin said my relationship with Infobip has existed since 2017. Since then, I have been recognized for my deliveries to the business in the region where I work, which shows that recognition for both men and women is a uniform reality in our company. I am proud to work in a company that offers such an environment of equity as Infobip.

Infobip’s APAC Head of Marketing, Jessica Furtado, said everyone is given the opportunity to lead their projects, enabling them to move forward with confidence and contribute their ideas. As leaders, we are committed to maintaining an environment where everyone can work together, regardless of gender with equal opportunities and access to resources so that they can reach their full potential. We have a culture of respect, inclusion, and collaboration, where everyone can contribute their unique skill sets and perspectives.

Kristin Syoen, Head of People Operations in the region, said: “As an essential part of one of the biggest global communications companies in the world, the “women” of Infobip continue to play a vital role in the ongoing innovations and transformations taking place in omnichannel communications. At Infobip, we are ahead of the curve – leading the industry in gender parity with women making up more than 40% of our North American operations.

Barbara Kohut – Product Specialist for Latin America said; “My work has a direct impact on the company’s core business. Knowing in-depth about Infobip’s products and solutions helps the company to grow, helps me to be close to our customers and add value to an entire value chain,”

Ivana Topalović – Human Resources Business Partner working in Croatia said taking care of people is what I love to do and, as a Human Resources professional, I feel empowered to take care of our professionals’ careers every day and strengthen Infobip’s mission to be a company increasingly rich in diversity and knowledge.

Tshidisegang Mosenyegi was promoted during her maternity leave at Infobip and became Head of Marketing for the Middle East and Africa region and comments on the importance of this moment in her life as part of the Infobip team.

“I didn’t expect the promotion only because I was on maternity leave, but I knew that my top leadership understood my efforts and results achieved in the company. My promotion is proof that Infobip recognizes its professionals through meritocracy and results, and I am happy to work in an organization that thinks this way,” she said.

According to Tena Šojer Keser, Global Developer Content Manager at Infobip, “Infobip has also supported women in the industry through its various community-building efforts. Their developer conference Shift, taking place in both Zadar and Miami this year, regularly features a high percentage of women speakers, well above the industry benchmark. On a regional level, following their acquisition of a technology news portal Netokracija, Infobip has joined efforts to level the playing field for women in the industry through Netokracija’s long-standing conference Ladies of New Business. The conference has been taking place 7 years in a row, focusing on challenges and possibilities for women in the various fields of the tech industry.” she said

Aurora Volarević, VP of Corporate Affairs and Board Member at Infobip, said; “At Infobip we are always just starting, but I’d say that one thing we certainly did not just start in promoting a well-balanced gender environment. A common sentiment might exist that tech companies have more men than women working and leading teams and projects, but at Infobip this is, happily, not the case. The representation of female employees within our company emphasizes the gender equity that has been established among departments and shows the power of our diversity. The diversity work at Infobip does not stop at gender but rather expands to the diversity of opinions, cultures, ages and more. Here we are heard and empowered no matter what. That’s the type of workplace that we aim to keep, and I’m eager to say that this is already a standard and successful path for our employees around the world. That’s more than enough reasons to celebrate International Women’s Day.”