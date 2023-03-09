The Judiciary has praised the fallen Court of Appeal judge Kenneth Kakuru for his passion for getting justice for the indigent. Justice Kakuru succumbed to prostate cancer at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.

Speaking during a special sitting of the Court of Appeal held at the High Court to honor his distinguished service to the country, Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo revealed that the late had applied for early retirement however his application was not processed because he was still needed at the judiciary.

“It is true that Justice Kakuru applied for early retirement. I informed the President he had applied for early retirement through me but I told him I had declined to send it to him. Why? Because I knew he was a workaholic and would die much sooner in retirement,” Chief Justice said.

Stories Continues after ad

His wife Samantha Kakuru Mwesigwa said he loved the law and was passionate about it. He was passionate about getting justice for the indigent.

“During court vacation, he would organize his files and work through them. He was a backlog fighter. Two weeks ago, he called from Nairobi when he was frail and dictated to me a court judgment, the last that he wrote. That is how passionate he was about his work,” she said.

Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera said Justice Kakuru worked even when he was admitted to the hospital. You disagreed with him in the morning and had lunch with him later in the day. He held no grudge.

“The Late Justice Kenneth Kakuru exceeded his call of duty. Using his own money, he bought shelves for the criminal registry at the court. He bought trolleys to enable staff to move bulk court documents to chambers and court,” he said.

The chairperson of Judicial Service Commission-JSC Benjamin Kabiito said Justice Kakuru was fiercely independent but accountable and observed collegiality.

He carried no grudges and worked for the welfare of staff at the Court of Appeal.

Justice Kakuru’s body will be laid to rest on Saturday, 11th at the ancestral home in Rwebishuri village in Mbarara.

The body is apparently at his home in Buziga, where an overnight vigil will be held to allow the family and loved ones of the deceased to spend some time with the body and reflect on his life and legacy.

On Friday, March 10th, a funeral service will be held at All Saints Cathedral in Nakasero, starting at 9 am. After the service, the body of the deceased will be transported to Rwebishuri, Mbarara, where another overnight vigil will be held.

The final day of the funeral proceedings, Saturday, March 11th, will begin with a funeral service at St. James Cathedral in Ruharo. This service will be the final opportunity for family, friends, and colleagues to say goodbye to the late Justice Kakuru before his body is laid to rest.