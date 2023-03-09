The lease title for Lusaze Cemetery land has expired this was revealed by the Committee on Commissions and State Enterprises at Parliament.

The MPs are questioning the technical wing of the Kampala Capital City Authority- KCCA over the Auditor General’s report for the financial year ending 2022.

Eli Waligo, the Director of Land Management at KCCA said the lease expired and the authority is engaging Buganda Land Board to have it renewed.

“We are in advanced stages towards the renewal of the lease but Buganda land board is still hesitant because they want the land to serve another purpose other than the cemetery,” he said.

The legislators also expressed their dismay over the continuous encroachment on KCCA land. They claimed that part of the Lusaze cemetery land was encroached on.

MP Yusuf Nsibambi asked if there any for any plans of shifting the cemetery in case Buganda Land Board declines to renew the lease title.

The MPs also learnt that the 60.4 acreages of land that was purchased to serve as a landfill in Kasenga have been encroached on. The land was allegedly bought in 1997 however it didn’t serve the purpose.

“You have land in Kasenge and what are you really doing at KCCA?” Nsibambi asked.

Waligo said the Authority filed a lawsuit against the encroachers and the matter is before the high court pending hearing. KCCA is in the process of fencing off all its land and signage indicating the ownership of land has been elected at the land to ensure that the land is not encroached on.