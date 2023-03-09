President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will next week address the Parliament on matters of National Importance. The address has been confirmed by Anita Annet Among who said the Museveni’s address will be premised on matters of National Importance.

Museveni’s address comes at a time when the house is processing the contagious Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023 which seeks to criminalise same-sex relationships with a liability of imprisonment of two to 10 years for homosexuality, aggravated homosexuality, attempted homosexuality, aiding and abetting homosexuality, conspiracy to commit homosexuality and other related practices.

“I want to report that pursuant to Article 101 (2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will be coming to address the House on Thursday, March 16, 2023. I urge all of you to be in the House that day to hear what the President says on what we can do to change our economy and society,” She said during the plenary.

Museveni last addressed parliament in June last 2022 at Kololo ceremonial grounds. The Speaker Anitah Among started by making her communication to mark the official opening of the 2nd Session of the 11th Parliament.

This was after the swearing-in of new Member of Parliament Andrew Ojok Oulanyah, who replaced his dad, former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, the former Speaker of the Parliament, who died on March 20, 2022 in Seattle, Washington State.

During his address, Museveni pledged that the country will process coffee, oil and iron in a bid to boost revenue collection instead of exporting the commodities for peanuts.

He promised to engage parliament that is opposing the government’s plan to process coffee in a deal with Uganda Vinci Coffee Company. The president said he is the one who was interested in the company in coffee after he realized how much the country was losing from exporting raw coffee.