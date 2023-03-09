Internal Affairs Minister, Gen. Kahinda Otafiire has dismissed claims that he held a private meeting focusing on succession with fellow Generals Salim Saleh and Kainerugaba Muhoozi as speculative and baseless.

Nile Post had reported that a private meeting had been held in Kapeeka at the residence of Gen. Saleh to reconcile Gen Otafiire and Gen. Muhoozi. The story further revealed that under the same meeting, the question of succession was discussed.

However, in a telephone interview with Eagle Online Gen. Otafiire acknowledged holding a meeting with both Generals Saleh and Muhoozi but insisted that no question succession was discussed.

“It is true I attended a meeting and I refused a group photo” Gen. Otafiire said when contacted. He continued “It is true the President took me in confidence and I am not at liberty to disclose secret interactions” Gen. Otafiire said.

“The president called for a meeting of three of us and if he wanted it open, he would have said so and I am not at liberty to disclose anything. It was not a public meeting, why do you want to know”

The minister said his meeting with Saleh and Muhoozi was cordial and interactive. “It was a friendly chat between two old comrades and their son”

This website has also learnt from some sources that whereas the meeting was secret, there was no clear agenda as it was prompted by the secret document which President Museveni authored on cohesion and internal discipline within the senior ranks of the party which he wanted discussed by the three.

“Just treat that story as hearsay from part timer thinkers who neither were invited nor attended the meeting. Those are frictions of people who don’t wish Uganda well and are probably accounting for their foreign backers” a top source who asked not to be named told Eagle Online.

According to Nile Post, the meeting started with a review of President Museveni’s paper on the matter. Museveni in the document outlines that the fighting between senior UPDF/NRM leaders and attacking each other publicly doesn’t look good out there.

Sources revealed that whereas it is true that on December 23, 2022, a meeting took place at Gen Saleh’s residence, it is only the three generals that attended the closed-door meeting and two of Gen. Saleh’s staff, none of others that had travelled with Gen. Muhoozi was allowed in.

It is true Brig. Chris Damulira, the Director Crime Intelligence in the police, businessman Kwame Ruyondo and Journalist Andrew Mwenda accompanied Gen. Muhoozi, none of them attended meeting because it was meant for the three generals’