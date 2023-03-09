Vipers SC has sacked Beto Bianchi as head coach after two months in charge at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

The Brazilian-Spaniard succeeded Roberto Oliveira on January 10, but after the 1-0 defeat by Simba SC on Tuesday provided doom for his fate.

“Vipers Sports Club announces that the contract of head Coach Beto Bianchi has been terminated with immediate effect,” Vipers’ statement read in part.

Stories Continues after ad

“The club would like to thank Bianchi for his tireless efforts during his time at the club and wish him success in his future endeavours,” Vipers added.

Bianchi has endured a fruitless stay in Kitende taking charge of only seven games, four CAF Champions League, one Uganda Premier League match and two Stanbic Uganda Cup games.

In the mentioned games, he could only account for four draws and three losses. Additionally, the club failed to score a single goal in all seven games played.