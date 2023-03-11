The Ugandan government is preparing to establish anti-homosexuality law, arguing that the sexual practice erodes the country’s morals as well as religion. Many Ugandans subscribe to Christianity, even though Islam is also growing.

According to Wikipedia, homosexuality is romantic attraction, sexual attraction, or sexual behavior between members of the same sex or gender. “As a sexual orientation, homosexuality is “an enduring pattern of emotional, romantic, and/or sexual attractions” to people of the same sex.”

One of the reasons why parliament and the executive want to have the anti-homosexuality law in place is that the practice has found its way into schools and churches, not only putting the lives of the young people at risk but also that it risks the future of the country in terms of human multiplication as ordered by God.

However, as parliament and the executive work to have the anti-homosexuality law in place, the reality on the ground is that sexual deviations have invaded marriages in Uganda, not even sparing the families of judiciary officers who are supposed to preside over crimes related to sexual perversions.

This news website understands that a senior judge in Uganda’s judiciary is not enjoying her marriage because the husband, a senior government official, who has also held other roles in the private sector, wants to have anal sex with her, but she has declined to grant him his desire.

Unfortunately, the wife has not come out publicly to tell her story, even though it is said she has disclosed her ordeal to the family members who are contemplating what to do.

Still, this news website has been approached by wife claiming that her husband who belongs to certain religion wants to have anal sex with her, reasoning that their religion permits so. “My husband is not happy with me because I have refused to accept his request.” She would want to leave the marriage but her kids still need her home. She is confused.

Yet a gentleman told this writer that his girlfriend of eight years convinced him to have anal sex with her, explaining that her friends do it with their men. She is beautiful and I couldn’t resist. We used condoms and lubricants though,” the 30-yer old man said, adding that his girlfriend is pregnant with their first kid.

Prostitute confirms some clients pay for anal sex

Penal Code Act Article 139 says any person who practices or engages in prostitution commits an offence and is liable to imprisonment for seven years. However, this business thrives in the country, with some of the women nd girls offering anal sex to their clients.

“Much s well give services to heterosexuals, there are those who come demanding anal sex and we serve them because they pay good money for the service. Some of them, especially those who invite us to hotel rooms and homes give us some lubricants to use,” said one of the prostitutes interviewed on the matter.

But what is anal sex?

Wikipedia again defines anal sex as generally the insertion and thrusting of the erect penis into a person’s anus, or anus and rectum, for sexual pleasure.

Other forms of anal sex include fingering, the use of sex toys for anal penetration, oral sex performed on the anus [anilingus], and pegging.

While anal sex is commonly associated with male homosexuality, research shows that not all gay men engage in anal sex and that it is not uncommon in heterosexual relationships.

Dangers of anal sex

As with most forms of sexual activity, anal sex participants risk contracting sexually transmitted infections (STIs). “Anal sex is considered a high-risk sexual practice because of the vulnerability of the anus and rectum. The anal and rectal tissue are delicate and do not provide lubrication like the vagina does, so they can easily tear and permit disease transmission, especially if a personal lubricant is not used

Anal sex without protection of a condom is considered the riskiest form of sexual activity, and therefore health authorities such as the World Health Organisation recommend safe sex practices for anal sex

Anal sex has attracted strong views and it is controversial in various cultures, especially with regard to religious prohibitions. “This is commonly due to prohibitions against anal sex among males or teachings about the procreative purpose of sexual activity. It is considered taboo or unnatural, and is a criminal offence in some countries, punishable by corporal or capital punishment.”

Despite the good intentions of anti-homosexuality law, one thing to note is that sex has become a complex subject that heterosexuals are facing challenges.