Days Over 40 Smiles Foundation is set to hold a fundraising campaign towards the establishment of a resource center for children in underserved communities.

The resource center aimed at improving literacy levels among the children.

Dubbed Angaza, the center is an extension of 4040’s Angaza literacy program in which volunteers make weekly visitors to schools and spend time with children, sharing the joys of reading and learning.

Under the theme; the night is African culture, the fundraising event will be held on March 31, 2023 at Hilltop Gardens Naguru.

According to Tabitha Agaba, at least 136,000,000 has been collected for the construction and furnishing of the resource center through the fundraisers such as 4040Night and individuals who partner with the youth-led organization by making a monthly contribution of at least Shs10,000, Global Giving campaigns and sale of merchandise.

“Under this campaign, we aim at raising Shs 40 million. The money will be used to establish a resource center in Kubuli. The space will give in and out-of-school children access t books, learning aids, toys and computers,” Ivan Kabandize, the fundraising and partnerships lead at 4040 said.

The center will serve as a training ground for teachers and provide a meeting space for the community. Under this program, the organization intends to benefit over 4000 vulnerable children and more than 200 children.