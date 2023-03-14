The Electoral Commission (EC) has officially handed over its former headquarters on Jinja Road to the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to pave the way for the ongoing development of the Kampala Flyover Construction and Road Upgrade Project (KFCRUP).

Justice Byabakama handed over the files containing particulars of the land measured at 1.093 hectares to the Contracts Manager, Kampala Flyover, Eng. Lawrence Pario who represented the UNRA Executive Director, Allen Kagina. While handing over the land documents to UNRA, Justice Byabakama revealed that Plot 55 Jinja Road was formerly the main office of the Government Central Purchasing Corporation (GCPC) until 1996, when it became the home of the Interim Electoral Commission (IEC). This was after the successful conduct of the 1996 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections. The IEC was formerly located at Ruth Towers on Plot 15A, Clement Hill Road, Nakasero. “It was clear to the IEC from the beginning that the then-new home required extensive remodelling and construction works to make it suitable for a national election management body. Accordingly, the IEC and the successor (permanent) Electoral Commission, commenced with plans to convert the structures into modern offices and plans were made to build a permanent structure,” said Byabakama. He, however, added that these plans were not achieved because the Ministry of Works and Transport advised that the land would be affected by the development of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the Kampala Flyover Construction and Road Upgrading Project (KFCRUP). Byabakama applauded the leadership and staff of the Commission whom he said, have shown resilience over the past 27 years and managed to serve and successfully deliver five general elections (2001; 2006; 2011; 2016; 2021) and two referenda (2000 and 2005) as well as several Parliamentary and Local Government Councils by-elections during this period, using these improvised premises as the head office. Following the handover of EC’s former offices to UNRA, Shimizu-Konoike Joint Venture, a Japanese company implementing the project has issued a joint-public notice explaining the temporary traffic flow changes on Mukwano Road and New Kibuli Junction which will start tomorrow and is expected to end on June 12 when the construction works are completed. New Traffic Diversion ahead of Kampala Flyover Construction ProjectAccording to the notice, traffic from Kibuli to the city centre will use the New Kibuli junction towards Nsambya Junction and Clock Tower, while traffic from Kibuli to Mukwano Road will make a right turn at the new section of Mukwano Road towards the Mukwano Factory and Mukwano Roundabout. “Motorists from Mukwano Road to and from Arena Mall will use the new slip road access. Traffic from Ggaba Road to Mukwano Road will use the overpass section of the new road along the Villa Park area normally,” the notice read in part. The statement added that traffic from the city centre through the Clock Tower junction towards the Nsambya Junction and Kibuli Hill will proceed through the area normally, while those travelling on Mukwano Road to the city centre will not be affected by the changes.