The Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija has announced the appointments, transfers and leave of Prisons officers in different locations.

Byabashaija in a directive released on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Dr. George Muge was appointed as acting Director, Corporate and Cooperation Affairs at the Prisons Headquarters. He takes over from Mr. Moses Kakungulu, ACGP, whose contract appointment has expired.

Mr. Hillary Bisanga, CP/LM has been appointed Acting Director, Human Resource Management. He replaces Mr. David Ahimbisibwe, ACGP, whose contract appointment also expired.

Mr. Elly Tumuramye, ACP/STO (Service Transport Officer) has been appointed Acting Director Commissioner of Prisons.

Ms. Peace Christine Babirye, SSP, has been appointed to take charge of the Information, Communication and Technology at the Prisons Headquarters.

In the transfers, Mr. Henry Kidega, SP, O/C Bushenyi Prisons (Nyamushekyera) has been transferred to Prisons Headquarters as STO. He hands over the station to Evans Rock Abio, SP, and O/C Nakasongola Prisons, who is now transferred to Bushenyi Prisons as Office in Charge.

Mr. Gerald kubomu, SP, O/C Nebbi Prisons has been transferred to Nakasongola Prisons as Officer in Charge. He hands over the station to Ernest Turyomurugyendo.

Mr. Patrick Eplia, ASP, from leave has been appointed Staff Officer at Divisional Police Commander (DPC) Lira.

Mr. Samuel Omoding, ASP, from leave has been appointed Staff Officer Iganga Region at Iganga.

Mr. Priston Tibashoboka, ASP, Kampala Remand has been transferred to Kampala Remand has been transferred to Mid-East Region, Soroti as Staff Officer. He takes over from Max Otim Okalebo, ASP, who proceeds on leave pending retirement.

Mr. Edwin Kanyesigye, ASP, Prisons Headquarters has been transferred to Kampala Remand for duty.

Joseph Mungai, the P.O.I, DO/C Mutufu Prison has been appointed Officer in Charge of the same Prisons. He takes over from James Wateka, ASP, who is retired from service.

Harriet Gonza Nabwire from leave has been transferred to Kabonera Prisons as Officer in Charge. She takes over from Betty Nannozi Nakato whyo proceeds on 90 days normal leave.

Julius Ochom, M/bay Prisons has been transferred to Padhai Prisons as Acting Officer in Charge.

Richard Owor from Kasangati Prison has been transferred to Kitalya Mini-Max for duty

“These orders take immediate effect unless otherwise. The Acting Director/ Administrator to facilitate officers’ movements without delay,” Dr. Byabashaija said.