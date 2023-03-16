President Yoweri Museveni has directed the State House comptroller Jane Barekye to give Shs 5 million to the families of each of the students who died in Kasaka Secondary School accident.

Museveni said while addressing parliament on matters of National Importance. He also ordered that all the victims of the accident be given Shs 1 million to cater for medical bills.

The accident which claimed five lives March 14, 2023. It is alleged that the Sino truck driver lost control and rammed into Kasaka Senior Secondary school fence, proceeded through to the school computer Lab that was occupied by students, killing three students on spot and injuring another 18.

Stories Continues after ad

Faridah Nampiima, the spokesperson of traffic and road safety department at Uganda police said the deceased students have been identified as Evelyn Namagembe a student of form five, Bosco Mawanda of S2, and Hilda Asege of form four.

“We have arrested the truck driver, one Wanume Abudala, a 26 year old,” she said.