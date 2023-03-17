The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made, throwing up plenty of intrigue.
Josep Guardiola’s Manchester City take on the Spaniard’s former employers Bayern, while holders Real Madrid face Chelsea – one of five of Carlo Ancelotti’s ex-sides in the draw. The winners of those ties meet in the semi-finals.
The other half of the draw also has a distinctly Italian accent, with seven-time European champions AC Milan taking on runaway Serie A leaders Napoli. Whoever emerges from that tie could then meet Inter provided the Nerazzurri get past Benfica in the last eight.
Quarter-finals
First legs: 11/12 April
Real Madrid vs Chelsea
Benfica vs Inter
Man City vs Bayern
Milan vs Napoli
Second legs: 18/19 April
Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Inter vs Benfica
Bayern vs Man City
Napoli vs Milan
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May
Milan / Napoli vs Benfica / Inter
Real Madrid / Chelsea vs Man City / Bayern