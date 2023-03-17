The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made, throwing up plenty of intrigue.

Josep Guardiola’s Manchester City take on the Spaniard’s former employers Bayern, while holders Real Madrid face Chelsea – one of five of Carlo Ancelotti’s ex-sides in the draw. The winners of those ties meet in the semi-finals.

The other half of the draw also has a distinctly Italian accent, with seven-time European champions AC Milan taking on runaway Serie A leaders Napoli. Whoever emerges from that tie could then meet Inter provided the Nerazzurri get past Benfica in the last eight.

Quarter-finals

First legs: 11/12 April

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

﻿Benfica vs Inter

Man City vs Bayern

Milan vs Napoli

Second legs: 18/19 April

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

﻿Inter vs Benfica

Bayern vs Man City

Napoli vs Milan

Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May

Milan / Napoli vs Benfica / Inter

Real Madrid / Chelsea vs Man City / Bayern